Taking over the world with Taylor Swift

Kras' mission remains the same as when the performance duo with Nora Köhler and Vera Kopfauf first appeared: "We solve all the world's conflicts." This time, the journey begins in Tirana in Albania, the country where the family of canonized Mother Teresa comes from - more precisely, on the forecourt of the airport, in the background the neon sign of an American fast food chain, in the foreground the statue that is supposed to represent the famous white veil of the nun, but above all looks like a two-metre-high vulva. "Cool," says Nora Köhler.