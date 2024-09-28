Grabher back in the final for the first time in 13 months

Marathon match ended in a battle of nerves

After a toilet break, the deciding set turned into a real thriller. Grabher missed two chances to start with a break in the very first game. Ambrosio did better in return. After two double faults by the Austrian, she increased the lead to 2:0 with her first opportunity, but she kept her cool again, managed to break back immediately and then also got her service through to make it 2:2. In the fifth game, Günter Bresnik's protégé again had two chances to break, but failed to capitalize on them.

The situation was different in the seventh game: When Grabher was 30:15 ahead on Ambrosio's serve, the Italian made two double faults in a row, allowing the player from Vorarlberg to make it 4:3. However, she then failed to confirm the break and conceded the 4:4 equalizer by return. But the player from Dornbirn was determined to win and reach the final. She broke her opponent again to make it 5:4 and, after exactly 3:19 hours, used her second match point to win 3:6, 6:4, 6:4.