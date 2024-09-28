Hold on tight!

I still remember the media clamor when the heating in our nation's offices was to be frozen at 19 degrees in order to save energy. 19 degrees? That's heat! I still jump into a mountain stream today that is just under seven degrees cold or warm. Depending on where you look at it from. "For you, the glass is always half full," my wife likes to say. "You negate reality." Nevertheless, it's easier to live when the world isn't on the brink of collapse every day.