Sexy packaging
Gigi Hadid wears nothing but parcel tape on the catwalk
Gigi Hadid strutted down the catwalk in Paris on Friday in a rather sexy package. The model beauty wore an eye-catching parcel tape dress at the fashion show of Swiss fashion brand Vetements.
The look that Gigi Hadid presented on the catwalk at the Vetements show was definitely an eye-catcher.
Wrapped in parcel tape
The off-the-shoulder mini-dress, which showed off the model beauty's long legs to great effect, appeared to be made entirely of yellow DHL tape. Incidentally, the 28-year-old also wore shoes in the DHL design to match the unusual wrap look.
The extraordinary dress by designer Guram Gvasalia was also seen on the catwalk in a subtle, silver gaffatape version. As well as a dress that looked as if it had been made from British newspapers.
Klum on the catwalk too
But the top model, who recently made headlines for her love affair with actor Bradley Cooper, was not the only famous face on the Vetements catwalk. Rapper and Kylie Jenner's ex Travis Scott also walked the catwalk.
And Heidi Klum also mingled with the models. The 51-year-old presented a black look consisting of biker trousers, boots, a floor-length coat and a shirt with a "police" print.
