According to the US media, some fans only went to the game to be there for the historic negative moment. No team in the modern era of the league since 1901 has been as bad as Chicago, who won the championship in 1906, 1917 and 2005. In 1962, the New York Mets had lost 120 games. Only the Detroit Tigers were similarly unsuccessful with 119 defeats in 2003. Only the Cleveland Spiders (1899), with 134 defeats, lost more often (before league reorganization).