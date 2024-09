Klosterneuburg starts with a party feeling

Keyword atmosphere. The atmosphere between Traiskirchen and former coach Rade Mijanovic is still friendly. Even if the obligatory good luck wishes are on hold for today. "We're happy for him when he's successful, except against us of course," smiles manager Paul Handler. He expects the Lions to be at full strength on Saturday (19) against Kapfenberg in the "Lions Dome". "We were missing important players like Kostic and Güttl in the preparation, now we can draw on the full complement again!"