“Never in my life!”: Spera defends ORF III boss

"Peter never said these sentences in his life. I can't imagine that with the best will in the world!" The 67-year-old speaks of an "excellent understanding and great mutual respect" between her and Schöber. "We have done so much together, created so much": a 3-part Aryanization documentary, a 10-part documentary on the subject of Judaism in Austria. Spera: "So it would be absurd if he said something like that about me."