Accusation of anti-Semitism
“Never in my life!”: Spera defends ORF III boss
She is said to have been the target of anti-Semitic hostility: Danielle Spera stands by ORF III boss Peter Schöber despite the alleged statements against her. Meanwhile, internal investigations are underway against the top manager at Küniglberg.
"I'm going to rip Spera's Jewish star off her dress." And: "We'll do like the Jews and occupy one room after another." ORF III boss Peter Schöber is reported to have made these statements in an internal meeting.
Horrified Spera is surprised
Emotions are running high. Especially among the woman herself. "I no longer understand the world," says Danielle Spera, a respected ORF journalist of many years' standing and former director of the Jewish Museum Vienna, in an interview with Krone.
"Peter never said these sentences in his life. I can't imagine that with the best will in the world!" The 67-year-old speaks of an "excellent understanding and great mutual respect" between her and Schöber. "We have done so much together, created so much": a 3-part Aryanization documentary, a 10-part documentary on the subject of Judaism in Austria. Spera: "So it would be absurd if he said something like that about me."
Who is Peter Schöber?
"Him." Who is HE? Peter Schöber, a media professional and top manager, supported the extraordinary dismissal of an ORF works council member. The latter is said to have enriched himself through side deals and also used company equipment for private, "titillating" video shoots ("All accusations are groundless", he says.) He speaks of "psychological violence". The bizarre case will be heard by the labor court in November.
The Schöber case, which first came to the attention of the head of state radio via a whistleblower office, is being investigated internally. The head of ORF III also rejects all accusations "in the strongest possible terms". He wants to sue - all those who make accusations against him. "I am not an anti-Semite, on the contrary. I won't let anyone throw mud at me," he says.
The investigations in the "Intrigantenstadl" (quote from an insider) are being carried out by the compliance office, which is not subject to directives. Heinz Lederer, a member of the ORF Board of Trustees delegated by the SPÖ, demands "immediate clarification" by Director General Roland Weißmann - "he must make this issue a top priority".
On Friday evening, ORF announced: "Today, in a meeting lasting several hours with Director General Weißmann and Head of Human Resources Dujmovits, Schöber firmly rejected the accusations made against him, especially those of anti-Semitism."
In a conversation with Spera, ORF boss Weißmann had made it clear that anti-Semitic and racist statements had "naturally" no place at ORF.
A convolute of accusations: Bullying, racism, sex
Even if Schöber's back is strengthened by the person he is said to have denounced as Jewish, one fact remains. There is a whole host of accusations: It is said to be about anti-Semitism, racism, bullying, verbal abuse, sexual harassment. Signed by numerous employees at Küniglberg ...
