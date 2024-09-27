Jürgens in 1966: “Never again Song Contest”

The manager practically had to force Jürgens

The result was 4th place - another bitter defeat for Udo Jürgens. And he swears to himself: "Never again Song Contest!" The fact that he competed a third time in 1966 was solely thanks to his manager Beierlein - who practically forced him to do so. And even stopped "his" musician from leaving Luxembourg again on the day of the contest. The Carinthian didn't even notice that the "Bild" newspaper appeared on the front page that day with the line "Udo Jürgens - without a chance". His manager buys all the copies available at the time - and has Udo's hotel phone blocked.