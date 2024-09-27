63 countries are already testing digital central bank money

The digital euro would be a uniform, simple, secure and generally accepted public solution for digital payments in stores, on the internet and between people. According to Cipollone, it would be available both online and offline and could be used free of charge for simple payment transactions. The Bundesbank does not expect a digital version of the common currency to be introduced in the eurozone until 2028/29 at the earliest. Bundesbank Executive Board member Burkhard Balz is a member of the European Central Bank's task force on the digital euro.