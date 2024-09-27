Fixed: district heating prices in Graz to fall by 20 percent

Since the beginning of the 1990s, a pricing authority based at the provincial government has set the district heating tariffs for Graz. Around 90,000 customers are affected. The decisive factor is the opinion of a non-official expert, which arrived this week: the "economically justified price" is in a range of 12.7 to 13 cents per kilowatt hour, according to which the tariff reduction must, as reported, be at least 18 percent.