Anna Buchegger puts a contemporary spin on alpine folklore

In the individual songs, she takes us on a journey into her personal upbringing and life and existence in the rural and natural Innergebirg. It is about breaking down prejudices, tearing down invisible borders and the desire to refute common stereotypes in order to proclaim a cultural and human togetherness. Buchegger soars to vocally light heights, sits down at the quiet piano, lets synthetic electro beats waft over folkloristic song structures and longs to feel and experience things in the lyrics. In the title track, she pleads for the real, raw and authentic. "You always try to show your best side in life and that often gives you a lot of advantages in life. But the exciting stories are to be found elsewhere. You find them in the ugly sides that everyone tries to hide as much as possible. It takes a lot of effort to show your ugly side and own up to it."