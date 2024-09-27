Chimpanzee snatches baby from mother and kills it

Habitat of the ape group severely restricted

Due to intensive farming and new roads, the animals' habitat is limited to a forest area of around 16 square kilometers. As a result, the group is cut off from conspecifics and potential sexual partners who live on the other side of the hill. A newly constructed green corridor was intended to remedy this problem - because it drove local farmers off their land, the population would now also have too little to eat. In the past, the area would have been enough to provide people and animals with food.