Herta is still volunteering at 91

Seven children, 18 grandchildren

Herta Riener stands between the shelves in the store early in the morning, waiting for the customers who will be arriving in a few moments. She takes a careful look at the goods, goes to the front of the cash register and checks that everything is in its place. "I like being around people, it makes me happy," says the mother of seven, who is delighted to have 18 grandchildren and more than 20 great-grandchildren. The 91-year-old also enjoys traveling and has recently been to Ibiza and the North Cape.