"Makes me happy"
Herta is still volunteering at 91
The floods in Austria have once again shown how important voluntary work is. And one sprightly Upper Austrian woman shows just how active some people are in their work: Herta Riener is still volunteering at the age of 91. "It makes me happy," she says.
"When my husband died a few years ago, he said to me: don't stay at home. And I take that to heart," says the sprightly pensioner from Pregarten. That's why the Mühlviertel native is involved in the Red Cross market in neighboring Hagenberg.
Seven children, 18 grandchildren
Herta Riener stands between the shelves in the store early in the morning, waiting for the customers who will be arriving in a few moments. She takes a careful look at the goods, goes to the front of the cash register and checks that everything is in its place. "I like being around people, it makes me happy," says the mother of seven, who is delighted to have 18 grandchildren and more than 20 great-grandchildren. The 91-year-old also enjoys traveling and has recently been to Ibiza and the North Cape.
27 percent over 60
And Herta Riener is not the only one, as more and more older people are getting in touch to volunteer. "Many want to find a new direction, prevent loneliness and are looking for an activity that gives them a sense of purpose. Around 27 percent of employees at the Upper Austrian Red Cross are already older. Red Cross are already over 60 years old," said the Red Cross in a press release for World Senior Citizens' Day on October 1.
"The interaction between the generations works for us. Those who put their heart into helping others keep themselves young and become part of a large community," Herta Riener is certain.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
