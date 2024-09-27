St. Pölten ladies and Hillebrand know their opponents

From the bench to the starting eleven after a period of suffering

Hillebrand was out of action shortly after her transfer two years ago with cruciate ligament and cartilage problems and even had to undergo an operation the following winter. In the end, she was forced to take a break from September 2022 to November 2023. Last year, the ex-Sturm Graz player was always in the squad for the Champions League, coming off the bench in all group matches.