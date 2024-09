The future of Austrian tennis

Sebastian Ofner is currently the driving force on the Austrian tennis scene. However, the 28-year-old Styrian had to undergo foot surgery in September and will not return to the tour until early 2025 at the earliest. Peya himself is not worried about the future of Austrian tennis, but fans need to be clear: "A player like Dominic doesn't grow on trees," said the 2018 mixed Wimbledon winner.