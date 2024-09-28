Only not in Vienna
Switch from cell phone parking to EasyPark from October 1
From October 1, there will be an important change to the "electronic parking ticket": Following the abolition of cell phone parking in Vorarlberg, Salzburg and Burgenland in favor of EasyPark, Carinthia, Styria, Upper and Lower Austria and Tyrol will now follow suit.
The new digital parking ticket solution will then be valid throughout the entire country, with the exception of Vienna. Users can switch directly via the EasyPark app in around 120 municipalities (see video above). This is available in Austria and neighboring countries and is designed to make parking easier and cheaper.
Only actual parking time is paid for
The parking process can be started, stopped or extended spontaneously at any time. In most cities, billing is by the minute so that only the actual parking time is paid for.
In future, cross-border parking and ticketless parking will also be possible in many garages in Austria using cameras with license plate recognition.
In Vienna, it will still be possible to pay with cell phone parking in addition to EasyPark. Cell phone parking was already deactivated in July in the federal states of Burgenland, Vorarlberg and Salzburg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
