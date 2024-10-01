39-year-old threatened friend: “Kill yourself!”

Assault, coercion and a hunting bow

Fortunately, nothing happened in either case. The accused's friend did not press charges until later. However, the day after the second incident, the police arrived with the support of the rapid intervention team to arrest him. "Because of the danger he posed", as the story goes. The 39-year-old had already had frequent encounters with the police in the past. For example, he already has a record of assault and serious coercion. He also announced to a passer-by that he wanted to shoot someone with a hunting bow.