With a folding knife
39-year-old threatened friend: “Kill yourself!”
Major police operation in the district of St. Pölten: A 39-year-old man had pulled out a folding knife and threatened to stab an acquaintance with it. Not for the first time, as it turned out. The man is now in prison.
The man who was recently arrested in his apartment in Obritzberg-Rust in the district of St. Pölten is described as a ticking time bomb. He is said to have threatened several people out of the blue. Mostly "only" with words, but most recently the 39-year-old had pulled out a folding knife twice in a neighboring village and threatened an acquaintance (63) within a few days. He is said to have waved the stabbing weapon around a meter away and announced that he was going to stab him
Assault, coercion and a hunting bow
Fortunately, nothing happened in either case. The accused's friend did not press charges until later. However, the day after the second incident, the police arrived with the support of the rapid intervention team to arrest him. "Because of the danger he posed", as the story goes. The 39-year-old had already had frequent encounters with the police in the past. For example, he already has a record of assault and serious coercion. He also announced to a passer-by that he wanted to shoot someone with a hunting bow.
When arrested, the man was tame and did not put up any resistance. Due to his previous history, he was taken to St. Pölten prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
