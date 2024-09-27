Sexy election appeal
Bahati Venus boldly seduces voters in red-white-red!
Influencer Bahati Venus calls for participation in the National Council elections in a sexy outfit.
With her message, she wants to highlight the importance of voter turnout and encourage women in particular to exercise their right to vote.
Bahati Venus posed in a white swimsuit and red high heels with an Austrian flag in front of the parliament building in Vienna to emphasize the importance of the right to vote in a democratic society.
"Hard fought for"
In her post on Instagram, Bahati Venus explained: "I will be voting this Sunday, September 29, because I am exercising my hard-won right to vote (which has only been available to women in Austria since 1918!), which gives EVERY Austrian woman the opportunity to have a say in the future of the country."
For her, living in a democracy means that "all people in Austria shape a peaceful coexistence in a respectful and self-determined way."
With this message, she underlines the importance of the right to vote, which has only been granted to women in Austria since 1918, and emphasizes that participation in the vote is an essential element of a functioning democracy. Her aim is not only to raise awareness of the importance of voting, but also to send out a signal that each individual can help shape the future of the country.
