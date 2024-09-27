Death lasted 6 minutes
Second execution with nitrogen in the USA
In the USA, another prisoner was executed using nitrogen gas - the second time this highly controversial method has been used. An eyewitness reported that Alan Miller gasped for air for around six minutes before he died.
Execution by nitrogen is described as torture by critics such as the United Nations: At the first execution using this gas in the USA in January of this year, it took almost half an hour before inmate Kenneth Smith was pronounced dead.
Reporter: "Didn't go as promised"
In the current case in the US state of Alabama, the convicted offender also appears to have struggled with death for some time. A reporter who was present at the execution explained on X: "Here too, it didn't go as the state officials had promised. Miller visibly resisted for about two minutes, shaking and pulling at his shackles. He spent the next five to six minutes gasping for air."
Here, journalist Lauren Gill describes her observations during the execution:
The nitrogen was supplied to the 59-year-old with him through a face mask. This causes a lack of oxygen. The USA had been looking for new execution methods, as many pharmaceutical companies refuse to provide the drugs used in lethal injection executions.
Alan Miller was sentenced to death for the killing of three work colleagues in 1999. He was due to be executed in September 2022: The attempt was eventually aborted at the last minute due to problems with the administration of the lethal injection.
Another execution by lethal injection in Oklahoma
Another death sentence was carried out in the US state of Oklahoma on Thursday. The 52-year-old Emmanuel Littlejohn was killed by lethal injection. He is said to have killed a 31-year-old man during a robbery at a small supermarket in 1992.
Littlejohn always denied responsibility for the death of the 31-year-old and blamed his accomplice for the crime, with whom he had committed the robbery. A plea for clemency by the 52-year-old was rejected by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.