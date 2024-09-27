Wedding in Louisiana
Singer Lana Del Rey has said yes!
Lana Del Rey has said yes! The 39-year-old singer has married her boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene in Louisiana.
Just a few days ago, Lana Del Rey and her boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene got a marriage license in Lafourche Parish in the US state of Louisiana. Now the two have said yes!
Dream wedding in Louisiana
This was revealed by the Daily Mail, which also published photos of the beautiful bride. The singer's wedding to the alligator tour guide took place in a bay in Des Allemands in Louisiana - where Dufrene usually offers his swamp boat tours.
Del Rey was led down the aisle by her father Robert Grant. The 39-year-old chose a very special dress for her big day: In the long wedding dress with a narrow top, a romantic lace shoulder section and a sweeping skirt, the singer looked simply magical.
Del Rey had also tied her long mane into a plait with a blue bow. A bridal bouquet with white flowers made the wedding look perfect.
Del Rey keeps relationship a secret
Little is known about Lana Del Rey's relationship with the alligator tour guide. However, the singer is said to have known her newlywed husband for several years. It sparked when the singer visited one of his boat tours in Louisiana in 2019.
Even though a few lovebird photos of the couple have surfaced in recent years and the singer herself has posted a few photos with her boyfriend on social media, Del Rey has not yet officially confirmed her love for Dufrene. The singer has also not given any details about the engagement or the wedding.
