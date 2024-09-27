A star!
Batman is the first superhero to conquer the Walk of Fame
Comic characters such as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Bugs Bunny and Snoopy have already been immortalized with a star on Hollywood's "Walk of Fame". Now the first superhero, Batman, has been given a place of honor on the famous sidewalk. The plaque was unveiled in front of cheering fans, guests of honor and photographers.
Wearing a black cape, mask and the iconic bat symbol on his chest, a man posed on the star - it is the 2790th on the tourist mile in the heart of Hollywood.
Ex-Robin among the guests
Among the guests was US actor Burt Ward, who played the young companion Robin in the 1960s TV series "Batman". Ward had his star unveiled on the "Walk of Fame" in 2020.
Before him, Batman actor Adam West (1928 - 2017) and the inventor of the comic hero, Batman illustrator Bob Kane (1915 - 1998), had already been honored there.
The new Batman star is located in front of the Guinness World Records Museum building in Hollywood. The Guinness Book of Records once recognized Batman as the comic book hero with the most appearances in feature films.
First superhero star for Batman
With the first superhero star, another milestone has now been added, as an employee of the company for record-breaking achievements said in a speech.
The dark hero made his first appearance 85 years ago - in March 1939 - in the issue "Detective Comics #27". Cartoonist Bob Kane created the Bat-Man on behalf of National Comics, later DC Comics, together with author Bill Finger. They set Batman in the gloomy metropolis of Gotham City.
Behind the black mask is the multimillionaire Bruce Wayne, who was forced to witness the murder of his parents as a child and then swore revenge on all criminals. His character in the black costume and cape became world-famous through comics, TV series, films, toys and computer games.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.