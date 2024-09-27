Vorteilswelt
Concerning Salzburg

The seeds of resentment

Nachrichten
27.09.2024 06:30

Yesterday we reported on a transfer in the millions for the flood victims. The discreet donation came from Mark Mateschitz. The Salzburg entrepreneur was not only thanked.

Countless last-minute insults were promptly posted on the various networks. "He's got it!" was one of the friendlier comments.

This should not be overrated. Social media has always been a breeding ground and refuge for anonymous eccentrics and notorious troublemakers.

However, no one needs to descend into the digital abyss to notice the increasingly oppressive atmosphere of vileness.

For example, SPÖ stars Andreas Babler and Julia Herr saw fit to turn the Mateschitz family into an enemy of their ideology. The fact that nothing good can grow from the seeds of resentment was obvious to anyone who kept their wits about them.

From philosophers to economists, justice and wealth have been pondered at all times and in all societies. No one has ever found the perfect system. It always remains a construction of many models. One of the reasons why Austria has become a welfare state that still functions so well today is because these discussions have been conducted over decades with mutual respect and dignity.

All of this should be taken into consideration before someone who donates millions is insulted again.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claus Pándi
Claus Pándi
