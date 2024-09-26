New head and four new councillors, but only one new face

Hajart resigned from the Supervisory Board

However, there were no major surprises with the latter, mainly due to assignments to the respective committees. What else stood out? Neo-city leader Prammer sometimes reacted a little thin-skinned in the chairmanship, VP city deputy Martin Hajart resigned his supervisory board mandates - contrary to the course of his colleagues at state level. In future, he wants to separate politics and control in municipal companies. "I will resign from my supervisory board functions in the municipal companies and we will nominate people outside the municipal government. I want to clearly separate my activities and responsibilities as a member of the Linz city government from my control of municipal companies."