Styrian automotive supplier DAM is insolvent

Electromobility as a major problem child

The Gleisdorf-based company has been active in the field of plant and mechanical engineering since 2006 and primarily supplied the automotive supply industry with a focus on drivetrains for e-mobility. The difficult market environment in the field of electromobility since the first quarter of 2024 was cited as the reason for the insolvency, reports APA. Investments in the automotive industry are currently being greatly reduced. Even planned and existing projects and project deadlines have been postponed indefinitely or even frozen.