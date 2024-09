Styrian summer tourism delivers record figures

The tourism balance sheet goes into the season finale with a strong plus: "The very warm August has really boosted the desire to go on vacation in Styria," says Barbara Eibinger-Miedl (ÖVP), Provincial Councillor for Tourism. 1,917,300 guest arrivals and an impressive 5,852,4000 overnight stays between May and August represented an increase of 3.6 percent compared to the previous year.