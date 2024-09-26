“Debohra” digs its way through Vienna’s underground

Full speed ahead!" is the motto for the U2xU5 construction work at Matzleinsdorfer Platz. Thanks to "Debohra", the name of the impressive tunnel boring machine that is digging under the capital, things are moving forward. A whole 120 meters long, weighing 1300 tons and consisting of 27,000 individual parts - a true monster of technology! The "Krone" was allowed to take a close look at it during a site inspection together with Peter Hanke (SPÖ), the city councillor for public transportation. It will tackle the section from Matzleinsdorfer Platz to Augustinplatz. This will connect the new stations U2xS Matzleinsdorfer Platz, U2 Reinprechtsdorfer Straße, U2xU4 Pilgramgasse and U2xU3 Neubaugasse.