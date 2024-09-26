Mega tunnel borer
“Debohra” digs its way through Vienna’s underground
A new gigantic tunnel boring machine is to speed up the expansion of the subway. The "Krone" was 30 meters underground and got a glimpse of it.
Full speed ahead!" is the motto for the U2xU5 construction work at Matzleinsdorfer Platz. Thanks to "Debohra", the name of the impressive tunnel boring machine that is digging under the capital, things are moving forward. A whole 120 meters long, weighing 1300 tons and consisting of 27,000 individual parts - a true monster of technology! The "Krone" was allowed to take a close look at it during a site inspection together with Peter Hanke (SPÖ), the city councillor for public transportation. It will tackle the section from Matzleinsdorfer Platz to Augustinplatz. This will connect the new stations U2xS Matzleinsdorfer Platz, U2 Reinprechtsdorfer Straße, U2xU4 Pilgramgasse and U2xU3 Neubaugasse.
The impressive tunnel boring machine will use state-of-the-art technology to advance the construction progress of Vienna's largest climate protection project meter by meter.
Öffi-Stadtrat Peter Hanke
Over a distance of around four kilometers, "Debohra" will make up to ten meters of construction progress per day. All of the earth excavated by the tunnel boring machine will be transported away via the central shaft at Matzleinsdorfer Platz. This saves 20,000 truck journeys through the city and 75 tons of CO2.
Thousands of Viennese voted for the name in an online poll. "The launch of 'Debohra' is a key milestone for the U2xU5 mega project. The impressive tunnel boring machine will use state-of-the-art technology to advance the construction progress of Vienna's largest climate protection project meter by meter," said Hanke.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.