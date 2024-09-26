ÖBB: “More will not be possible this year …”

Shorter intervals are coming, but longer journey times remain

The positive news: a transitional replacement timetable is being worked on diligently. It should come into effect on October 10, if the clean-up work allows. From then on, the second track of the old western line, which has also been mired, should also be back in operation. As a result, two Railjets per hour from Vienna to Salzburg can be scheduled again, and the Westbahn will also run twice an hour again. However, the journey time will remain longer, at least until the end of the year. Instead of the usual 2.25 hours from Vienna to Salzburg, the journey will then take 30 minutes longer. Additional long-distance trains such as the ICE will be canceled until further notice and can only be offered from Linz.