ÖBB: “More will not be possible this year …”

Bad news for commuters and this year's Christmas holiday traffic: the repair work on the new western line across the Tullnerfeld, which has been badly affected by flooding, will extend into next year. However, a new timetable should provide relief from October 10.
The terrible images of the floods that devastated parts of Lower Austria in mid-September and did not spare the west of Vienna are still fresh in our minds.
Massive damage to infrastructure
The floods engulfed houses, flooded roads and also made rail infrastructure such as the Tullnerfeld station junction and the Atzenbrugg tunnel (both in Lower Austria) impassable for all trains.
According to ÖBB infrastructure manager Judith Engel, the water, which was one meter high in places, could only be successfully pumped out in the last few days. This means that the actual extent of the catastrophic flood damage can now be assessed.
New route still a problem child for some time
At the Innotrans trade fair in Berlin, the world's largest trade fair for rail transport, the "Krone" asked ÖBB boss Andreas Matthä for more details. It looks like the "old" western route (see graphic on the right), which runs via Vienna-Hütteldorf and the Vienna Woods to St. Pölten, will have to be used for some time to come. The "new" route from Vienna-Meidling via the Tullnerfeld will remain a problem child for even longer.
No Christmas present for passengers
According to Matthä, there will also be no Christmas present for passengers. The damage is too extensive for that. Not to the tracks or the overhead lines, which - according to Matthä - could be "quickly repaired".
The safety equipment in the Atzenbrugg tunnel is causing more problems. All smoke detectors, emergency call devices and fire door sensors need to be replaced to ensure the all-important fire protection. And it looks like we will have to wait longer for those replacement parts.
As things stand at present, we will have a second track on the old western line from October 10. But more will not be possible this year.
ÖBB-Chef Andreas Matthä zur „Krone“
Shorter intervals are coming, but longer journey times remain
The positive news: a transitional replacement timetable is being worked on diligently. It should come into effect on October 10, if the clean-up work allows. From then on, the second track of the old western line, which has also been mired, should also be back in operation. As a result, two Railjets per hour from Vienna to Salzburg can be scheduled again, and the Westbahn will also run twice an hour again. However, the journey time will remain longer, at least until the end of the year. Instead of the usual 2.25 hours from Vienna to Salzburg, the journey will then take 30 minutes longer. Additional long-distance trains such as the ICE will be canceled until further notice and can only be offered from Linz.
Local transport services - which are particularly important for commuters - are also currently being developed. So things will not be as they were before the floods for much longer. The usual timetable can only be maintained again once the new western route has been reopened. All in the interests of safety, as Matthä assured "Krone": "Nobody wants us to compromise on safety!"
