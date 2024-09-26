“Let’s protect our Ländle together”

On Thursday, the Vorarlberg Greens presented their campaign for the state election on October 13. It is entitled "Forward with Green" and is all about the term "protection". The central message is that it is more important than ever to protect Vorarlberg. "The climate-related flood disaster in eastern Austria has once again shown how vulnerable we are due to the increasing number of extreme weather events. At the same time, we have seen that Austria sticks together in difficult times and that we can only get through such crises together. Let's protect our country together and continue on the path of togetherness for people and nature," says provincial spokesperson Daniel Zadra, summarizing the guiding principle.