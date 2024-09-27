Let's go
We greet the goddess on the “Path of the Senses”
A total of 19 artists have created works of art for this circular tour on the Hochpillberg - from the Kugelbaumhaus to the Sterngarten. This beautiful hike is suitable for the whole family.
6220 steps for the soul are covered here. Nature meets culture, the works are intended to help us rediscover our senses. The forecast snowfall should not be a problem on the Hochpillberg.
At the start of the loop directly below the valley station of the chairlift, we are welcomed with the sign "Grüß Göttin". The trail leads slightly downhill into the meadows and - with a magnificent view to the west over the Inn Valley - past the hotels. A spherical tree house is an exciting attraction at the start. The route then continues leisurely through the forest below Pillbergstraße.
"Star garden" and "forest sound sofa"
The road is soon crossed at a constant or diagonal angle, and beyond the parking lot, the route continues gently uphill on a path in the forest. You will pass the "Sterngarten" and the "Waldklangsofa", among others. The name of the artist and the object is indicated at each station.
The route then ascends somewhat more quickly and leads into the open meadows with a view towards Kellerjoch. Here the route turns around, a forest path leads up a few more meters before it - at the highest point of the circular tour (around 1485 m) - descends back into the forest. Now on the "descent", the imposing Karwendel walls come into view again and again.
- Valley town: Pill, Schwaz
- Starting point: Paid parking lot (approx. 1350 m) at the valley station of the Kellerjochbahn cable car on the Hochpillberg; accessible from Pill via Pillbergstraße or from Schwaz
- Route: trail, forest path
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, warm clothing (hat, possibly gloves)
- Requirements: no special requirements necessary
- Children: from baby age
- Mountain buggy: no
- Refreshments: Biohotel Grafenast (open until 3rd November, no day off), T 05242/63209, www.grafenast.at
- Arrival by public transport: Mountain bus 8 from Schwaz to just before the starting point (bus stop "Hotel Frieden")
- Difference in altitude: just under 200 meters in altitude (ascent and descent, entire loop)
- Length: around 5 kilometers (entire loop)
- Walking time: around 1 1/2 hours (entire loop, without stopping at the works of art)
Down under the chairlift
You finally reach the lift route, now a path leads under the chairlift or to the left of it for the very last few meters down to the parking lot.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.