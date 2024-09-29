Kiffness: animal whisperer with a political conscience

Unbroken popularity

Fans and interested parties increasingly sent Scott videos and songs and asked him to remix them. At some point, someone tagged him in a cat video on Instagram and the artist put a beat over it - and a previously non-existent career was born. Over the years, The Kiffness has blended barking, meowing, neighing, mooing and cooing with beats, giving animals a humorous and respectful broad appeal. "Above all, it shows the power of the internet," says Scott in an interview with Die Krone, "these videos have exploded during the pandemic. Many of my friends have been touring for years and are struggling to build a fanbase everywhere. I was lucky that I went viral and more and more people followed me." The Kiffness played his first European tour around a year ago. He gave his Austrian premiere in a packed Flex in Vienna - tonight the arena is already sold out to the last seat - and has been for weeks.