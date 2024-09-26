Payment after 73 days
Entrepreneur criticizes the state’s payment practices
Company owner Dietmar Werderits is frustrated because he had to chase the province of Burgenland for 73 days to pay an invoice amounting to EUR 19,853. They refer to a "plausibility check"
Critical tones from Ollersdorf are already commonplace in the Landhaus. Especially when VP Mayor Bernd Strobl expresses his opinion on the drop in revenue shares, sluggish subsidy settlements or general criticism of the "Doskozil system". With Dietmar Werderits, the eloquent local leader has now gained a supporter at his side.
The Olbendorf resident, who is also represented on the local council with his citizens' list "NEUN", no longer wants to mince his words. As the owner of the company EOM Solutions based in Ollersdorf, he supplied the state with measuring devices for groundwater monitoring in northern Burgenland. As a proud Burgenlander to have done business with the province, he even granted a discount of 34 percent, Werderits explains.
It is time to find out from Governor Doskozil whether this is due to personnel, political will or the fact that the province is bankrupt.
Ollersdorfs Bürgermeister Bernd Strobl
Waiting 73 days for receipt of payment
However, he considers it an affront that the payment deadline was not met despite requests and the offer of payment in installments and that the invoice issued on 15 July with a payment deadline of "immediately" was not paid until 25 September. The company owner is annoyed that the default interest of around 345 euros due according to the terms and conditions was ignored. "As an entrepreneur, I have to pre-finance equipment, pay employees and meet tax obligations on time," says Werderits, "that's no way to deal with companies."
State justifies delay with plausibility check
The state apparently had doubts as to whether the amount of the invoice was justified. "The delay was due to a necessary plausibility check by the accounting department and the relevant specialist department. The province of Burgenland always endeavors to settle invoices promptly," said the province when asked.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
