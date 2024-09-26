New ropeway opened
Even the president likes Doppelmayr
A new Vorarlberg-designed urban ropeway was recently put into operation in Mexico City with great fanfare. This will make everyday life much easier for many people.
The Wolfurt-based ropeway giant Doppelmayr has already completed several spectacular projects in Mexico City. In 2021, the grand opening of Cablebús Línea 1 marked the first milestone in sustainable urban mobility, and on Tuesday the third line of the urban ropeway went into operation. The fact that both Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the current President of Mexico, and his designated successor Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo were personally present at the opening ceremony illustrates just how important this project is for the mega-metropolis.
Total length of 5.5 kilometers
The fact is that the new transport link will make everyday life easier for many people. Cablebús Línea 3 has six stations and connects the districts of Los Pinos and Vasco de Quiroga over a total length of 5.5 kilometers. The line crosses the famous Chapultepec forest. With an initial capacity of 1,000 passengers per hour and direction, Cablebús Línea 3 is expected to carry around 12 million passengers a year - with the final expansion, the capacity will increase to 36 million passengers. The line should also provide new impetus for tourism.
Technically, the detachable gondola lift leaves nothing to be desired: it has 71 cabins, each of which can accommodate ten people. Thanks to a travel speed of six meters per second, the total travel time is only 21 minutes - the only faster way to travel this distance in Mexico City is by helicopter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
