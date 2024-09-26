Even the president likes Doppelmayr

Total length of 5.5 kilometers

The fact is that the new transport link will make everyday life easier for many people. Cablebús Línea 3 has six stations and connects the districts of Los Pinos and Vasco de Quiroga over a total length of 5.5 kilometers. The line crosses the famous Chapultepec forest. With an initial capacity of 1,000 passengers per hour and direction, Cablebús Línea 3 is expected to carry around 12 million passengers a year - with the final expansion, the capacity will increase to 36 million passengers. The line should also provide new impetus for tourism.