First million-euro lawsuit filed against Graz

In order to get a grip on the overlong construction procedures, the Chamber of Commerce is now calling for an amendment to the Spatial Planning Act - on the one hand, it is a matter of defining the exact start of the deadline, as well as a legal automatism, according to which the expiry of the deadline causes the development plan obligation to expire. "And laws also apply to the city of Graz. The current political approach seems to be to prevent jobs," says WKO President Josef Herk, shaking his head.