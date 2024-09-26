Vorteilswelt
What a waist!

Victoria Swarovski wows with a glamorous appearance

Nachrichten
26.09.2024 17:00

The "German Television Award" was presented on Wednesday evening. But the eye-catcher on the red carpet in Cologne was Victoria Swarovski.

0 Kommentare

Although the smart presenter came without her sweetheart Mark Mateschitz, she was still one of the most popular photo subjects of the evening. And it wasn't just because of the 31-year-old's radiant smile.

Pure glamor at Swarovski
Swarovski had opted for a black dream dress by Vivienne Westwood for her appearance at the "German Television Awards". The floor-length, off-the-shoulder gown simply put the "Let's Dance" beauty's curves in the limelight. What a cleavage and what a waist!

The presenter looked simply fabulous in her Vivienne Westwood gown. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Hauter,Katrin / Action Press )
The presenter looked simply fabulous in her Vivienne Westwood gown.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Hauter,Katrin / Action Press )

Swarovski also paired her designer gown with an eye-catching gold necklace and matching bracelet. Her dark blonde mane fell in soft waves over the TV beauty's shoulders.

Golpashin showed skin, Katzenberger muscles
But Victoria Swarovski was by no means the only eye-catcher on the red carpet. Doris Golpashin's look also had the photographers' triggers glowing that evening.

Doris Golpashin stole the show from her husband Klaas Heufer-Umlauf with this outfit. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Hauter,Katrin / Action Press )
Doris Golpashin stole the show from her husband Klaas Heufer-Umlauf with this outfit.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Hauter,Katrin / Action Press )

The Austrian actress, who accompanied her husband Klaas Heufer-Umlauf to the "German Television Award", opted for a red wow gown with an asymmetrical cut that showcased the 44-year-old's flat stomach. A long leg slit added even more sex appeal.

Daniela Katzenberger showed off her muscles on the red carpet. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Hauter,Katrin / Action Press)
Daniela Katzenberger showed off her muscles on the red carpet.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Hauter,Katrin / Action Press)

Daniela Katzenberger, on the other hand, showed off her muscles. The TV blonde, who has lost more than ten kilos in recent months, arrived on the red carpet of the "German Television Awards" in a petrol blue two-piece consisting of trousers and a crop top and caused a stir with her toned arms and six-pack stomach in particular.

Schöneberger's look fails with fans
Barbara Schöneberger's look, on the other hand, was not quite as well received by fans. The presenter, who hosted the show, presented her outfit on Instagram in advance - a black top with golden ruffles, which she combined with black trousers.

Barbara Schöneberger's look was not quite so well received by fans. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Rolf Vennenbernd / dpa)
Barbara Schöneberger's look was not quite so well received by fans.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Rolf Vennenbernd / dpa)

Fans were quick to gossip online. "The most terrible look ever", declared one. Another said: "Maybe you should have chosen a different look. I can't imagine it's comfortable and besides, it rustles all the time."

But Barbara Schöneberger took it with humor, explaining on WDR 2's Morgenmagazin on Thursday that her look reminded her a little of a "burst baked potato".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
