What a waist!
Victoria Swarovski wows with a glamorous appearance
The "German Television Award" was presented on Wednesday evening. But the eye-catcher on the red carpet in Cologne was Victoria Swarovski.
Although the smart presenter came without her sweetheart Mark Mateschitz, she was still one of the most popular photo subjects of the evening. And it wasn't just because of the 31-year-old's radiant smile.
Pure glamor at Swarovski
Swarovski had opted for a black dream dress by Vivienne Westwood for her appearance at the "German Television Awards". The floor-length, off-the-shoulder gown simply put the "Let's Dance" beauty's curves in the limelight. What a cleavage and what a waist!
Swarovski also paired her designer gown with an eye-catching gold necklace and matching bracelet. Her dark blonde mane fell in soft waves over the TV beauty's shoulders.
Golpashin showed skin, Katzenberger muscles
But Victoria Swarovski was by no means the only eye-catcher on the red carpet. Doris Golpashin's look also had the photographers' triggers glowing that evening.
The Austrian actress, who accompanied her husband Klaas Heufer-Umlauf to the "German Television Award", opted for a red wow gown with an asymmetrical cut that showcased the 44-year-old's flat stomach. A long leg slit added even more sex appeal.
Daniela Katzenberger, on the other hand, showed off her muscles. The TV blonde, who has lost more than ten kilos in recent months, arrived on the red carpet of the "German Television Awards" in a petrol blue two-piece consisting of trousers and a crop top and caused a stir with her toned arms and six-pack stomach in particular.
Schöneberger's look fails with fans
Barbara Schöneberger's look, on the other hand, was not quite as well received by fans. The presenter, who hosted the show, presented her outfit on Instagram in advance - a black top with golden ruffles, which she combined with black trousers.
Fans were quick to gossip online. "The most terrible look ever", declared one. Another said: "Maybe you should have chosen a different look. I can't imagine it's comfortable and besides, it rustles all the time."
But Barbara Schöneberger took it with humor, explaining on WDR 2's Morgenmagazin on Thursday that her look reminded her a little of a "burst baked potato".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.