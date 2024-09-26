Gate opened
Explosive video: How derby hooligans got onto the pitch
A few days after the scandalous Vienna derby, a video has now emerged showing how the crazy "fans" got onto the pitch in the first place.
Pyro rockets in the family sector, fistfights, numerous injuries - the 343rd Vienna derby between Rapid and Austria escalated completely after the final whistle. But many people wondered how the chaos could even get onto the pitch. A surveillance video that has now emerged (see below) sheds light on this and shows: It was apparently not made too difficult for the visiting fans.
A steward primarily opened the gate for the police (the so-called scene-knowledgeable officers - "SKB"). However, before the steward could close the entrance in time, the purple fans rushing in also made it through. A fatal security error which, as is well known, had serious consequences: over 570 reports were filed, at least three visitors and ten officials were injured.
Four matches without away fans
Both clubs reacted to the riots: There will be no away fans at the next four duels. "The guest fan sectors will not remain completely empty, however, but will be available to home fans - and will also be used to invite charitable organizations, for example," the Rapid club statement reads.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Austria CFO Harald Zagiczek spoke of a "good discussion at eye level" with Rapid and the league. It was about taking responsibility and drawing consequences. "We see a clear need for action to counter the increasingly frequent riots at Vienna derbies very clearly and with all severity," said Zagiczek.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.