Cheap fashion from China
Misleading statements at Shein? Italy investigates
The Italian antitrust authority has launched an investigation into a Dublin-based company responsible for the website and app of the Asian shopping portal Shein. It is suspected that misleading statements were made on the fast fashion retailer's website regarding environmental protection.
The investigation is directed against "Infinite Styles Services CO. Limited" and accuses the Shein website of attempting to "convey an image of the production and commercial sustainability of its garments through general, vague, confusing and/or misleading environmental claims", Italy's antitrust authority said in a statement.
Shein ready to cooperate
Shein said it was "willing to cooperate openly with the competent Italian authorities and provide the necessary support and information to answer any requests".
The Italian authority stated that some of the information about the "evoluSHEIN" clothing collection, which was presented as sustainable, could mislead consumers about the amount of "green" fabrics used, while also failing to inform them about the fact that the garments cannot be further recycled.
Founded in China, Shein is known for its cheap clothes. The company's treatment of workers and environmental record have come under increased scrutiny following reports of a possible listing in London. Shein is headquartered in Dublin for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company's global headquarters are in Singapore.
The Italian antitrust authority not only deals with competition issues, but is also responsible for consumer protection. It recently launched investigations into the online giant Google and the luxury brands Armani and Dior. Under Italian law, companies that violate consumer protection regulations face fines of between €5,000 and €10 million.
