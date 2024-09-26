Vorteilswelt
"Complex story"

50 Cent plans docu-series about Sean “Diddy” Combs

Nachrichten
26.09.2024 07:33

US rapper 50 Cent (49) wants to shed light on the allegations of sexual violence, human trafficking and organized crime against Sean "Diddy" Combs with a documentary series. In addition to 50 Cent as executive producer, the streaming service Netflix is also on board. The rapper linked to corresponding media reports on his social media.

0 Kommentare

This is a complex story that would span decades, far beyond the headlines, according to a joint statement from director Alexandria Stapleton and 50 Cent.

They wanted to give a voice to the "voiceless". The allegations against Combs were "disturbing".

Combs arrested
Combs ("Bad Boy for Life", "I'll Be Missing You") is facing several civil lawsuits for rape and abuse. He was arrested in New York last week.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in New York last week. The indictment accuses the rapper of abusing, threatening and coercing women for decades. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Elizabeth Williams)
Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in New York last week. The indictment accuses the rapper of abusing, threatening and coercing women for decades.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Elizabeth Williams)

Federal prosecutors accuse the rapper of abusing, threatening and coercing women to fulfill his sexual desires for decades. The rapper pleaded not guilty. He is currently in custody.

New civil lawsuit
Another civil lawsuit was added this week. The allegations include rape, forced oral sex and the creation of video recordings that were later published by Combs and sold as pornography.

On Tuesday, the plaintiff tearfully described the alleged incident from 2001 in which she was brutally abused by Combs and an employee.

50 Cent is considered a critic of "Diddy"
50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, made his breakthrough in 2003 with his debut album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'". The Grammy award-winner ("In Da Club") has appeared as an actor in several films. He is also a businessman and TV producer.

50 Cent is a rival and long-standing critic of Combs. He has repeatedly commented on allegations against Combs on his social media.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

