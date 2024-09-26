"Complex story"
50 Cent plans docu-series about Sean “Diddy” Combs
US rapper 50 Cent (49) wants to shed light on the allegations of sexual violence, human trafficking and organized crime against Sean "Diddy" Combs with a documentary series. In addition to 50 Cent as executive producer, the streaming service Netflix is also on board. The rapper linked to corresponding media reports on his social media.
This is a complex story that would span decades, far beyond the headlines, according to a joint statement from director Alexandria Stapleton and 50 Cent.
They wanted to give a voice to the "voiceless". The allegations against Combs were "disturbing".
Combs arrested
Combs ("Bad Boy for Life", "I'll Be Missing You") is facing several civil lawsuits for rape and abuse. He was arrested in New York last week.
Federal prosecutors accuse the rapper of abusing, threatening and coercing women to fulfill his sexual desires for decades. The rapper pleaded not guilty. He is currently in custody.
New civil lawsuit
Another civil lawsuit was added this week. The allegations include rape, forced oral sex and the creation of video recordings that were later published by Combs and sold as pornography.
On Tuesday, the plaintiff tearfully described the alleged incident from 2001 in which she was brutally abused by Combs and an employee.
50 Cent is considered a critic of "Diddy"
50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, made his breakthrough in 2003 with his debut album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'". The Grammy award-winner ("In Da Club") has appeared as an actor in several films. He is also a businessman and TV producer.
50 Cent is a rival and long-standing critic of Combs. He has repeatedly commented on allegations against Combs on his social media.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.