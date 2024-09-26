Drought caused millions in crop losses

Hardly any flood damage

The situation is similar in crop production: "There is major damage to maize, soy and sugar beet, especially in the east," says Helmut Feitzlmayr, crop production expert at the Upper Austrian Chamber of Agriculture. As far as flood damage is concerned, Upper Austrian agriculture got off quite lightly. Although farmers in this region have had to contend with isolated cases of flooding, there has been no major crop damage, with barely five percent of the damage being caused by too much water. "The yields are lower, but the quality is good here," says organic pioneer Christian Stadler from Hofkirchen im Traunkreis, who harvested 9,000 tons of vegetables.