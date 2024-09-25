Hardly any suitable concepts in the party programs

Forecasts are gloomy

According to Kluge, the ÖVP has the right ideas in its election program. Relief, reduction of non-wage labor costs, corporate tax. But the prioritization on the latter, which the ÖVP has always shown, is not the right one. "What is needed above all is a reduction in taxes on labor. In addition, there is too much focus on economic growth, which is not in sight." In terms of the tax ratio, the aim is no longer below 40 percent, but rather around 40 percent. And: In general, the ÖVP is facing a question of credibility because it has not tackled many issues in the last 37 years.