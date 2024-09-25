Economic growth:
Hardly any suitable concepts in the party programs
Agenda Austria analyzed the plans of the parliamentary parties on the subject of the economy. Conclusion: some of the ideas are right, but concrete concepts and sometimes even the foundations for growth and relief are missing.
Austerity package - a scary word that only NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger actually uttered during the election campaign. In doing so, she was following all the well-known economists. Austria must make savings - too much has been thrown out in recent years, "whatever the cost".
All parties want economic growth
All other parties also want economic growth. Agenda Austria has analyzed the programs in this regard. And comes to sobering conclusions. Economist Jan Kluge: "The topic has not really been on the radar recently. Austria's per capita economic growth has been worse than that of any other EU country in the last five years."
Forecasts are gloomy
According to Kluge, the ÖVP has the right ideas in its election program. Relief, reduction of non-wage labor costs, corporate tax. But the prioritization on the latter, which the ÖVP has always shown, is not the right one. "What is needed above all is a reduction in taxes on labor. In addition, there is too much focus on economic growth, which is not in sight." In terms of the tax ratio, the aim is no longer below 40 percent, but rather around 40 percent. And: In general, the ÖVP is facing a question of credibility because it has not tackled many issues in the last 37 years.
FPÖ leans towards ÖVP
The NEOS show similar priorities such as reducing non-wage costs, analyzes the economist. However, it is a very short and headline-heavy program without concrete proposals. The FPÖ, on the other hand, has apparently based its economic plans on those of the ÖVP. However, the blue party wanted to be economically liberal on the one hand, but also intervene in prices and interest rates in various areas on the other.
"They also prefer to pursue an economic patriotism that we call protectionism. And they reject a capital markets union, which would be so important. They are also defensive when it comes to digitalization. Conclusion: a program that doesn't really fit together."
The SPÖ and Greens have little for growth in their program
The SPÖ? Unsurprisingly, it's all about redistribution. According to Kluge, the only point about growth is climate change. But there are no specifics. "And making 20 billion available for transformation means 20 billion that you don't have. And if you say that the ÖBAG dividends should be used, then you have to say that they are already being used for other things anyway."
The SPÖ has little in its program for relief and growth. The Greens are similar: they are not interested in GDP, which is used to measure growth. "For the Greens, economic growth and climate protection don't go together. It makes sense from the Greens' point of view, but not for growth." The Greens are also about protectionism. "And about a lot more bureaucracy and overfulfilling climate targets. Entrepreneurs in Austria will thank us for that."
