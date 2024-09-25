Fierce protests over refugee camp at the border

Creating clarity

The Hungarian Foreign Minister was asked in a letter to clarify the exact intentions of Viktor Orbán's government. At the same time, Doskozil wants to officially clarify Burgenland's negative stance in Budapest. He once again criticized Hungary's approach, which gives the impression of "state-organized smuggling": "Obviously, the aim is to bring refugees close to Austria and thus Burgenland in order to let them continue their journey across the green border. This is not justifiable in the context of a European refugee and asylum policy as a whole."