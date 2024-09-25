Near Austria
Fierce protests over refugee camp at the border
Governor Doskozil now wants to know all the details about the plans from Hungary's government. Interior Minister Karner draws a clear line. There will be "no room for maneuver on the part of the Austrian police" in this case.
The discussion about a reception camp for illegal migrants in the Hungarian village of Vitnyéd has been causing a stir for days. Initially, as reported, there was resistance to the collection center in a former school in the village of 1500 inhabitants. Opponents took to the streets.
We expect clear information from Hungary about the plans and an explanation of what will happen. We reject a camp on the border.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil
Bild: Reinhard Holl
Further steps against camps
In the middle of the election campaign, the issue is now also dominating Austrian politics. The planned reception camp is only a 30 to 40-minute drive from Neckenmarkt, Deutschkreutz or Nikitsch. Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) announced further steps against the alleged refugee camp near the border on Wednesday.
Creating clarity
The Hungarian Foreign Minister was asked in a letter to clarify the exact intentions of Viktor Orbán's government. At the same time, Doskozil wants to officially clarify Burgenland's negative stance in Budapest. He once again criticized Hungary's approach, which gives the impression of "state-organized smuggling": "Obviously, the aim is to bring refugees close to Austria and thus Burgenland in order to let them continue their journey across the green border. This is not justifiable in the context of a European refugee and asylum policy as a whole."
"Vehement measures"
Doskozil expects an explanation from Hungary as to what will happen next. "We will take the measures that we can. And if this camp comes, they will certainly be vehement," says the governor plainly.
If the rumored plans on the Hungarian side are true, there will be no room for maneuver on the part of the Austrian police.
Gerhard Karner, Innenminister (ÖVP)
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) had harsh words for Budapest. He had already announced that he would tighten border controls with Hungary if necessary. "If the rumored plans on the Hungarian side are true, the Austrian police will have no leeway here either."
Rumors denied
The Greens attack Orbán and the FPÖ. Burgenland's Freedom Party countered: "The alleged camp was illegally occupied and destroyed by Ukrainian refugees. The Hungarian government has long since denied rumors to the contrary."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.