Celebrate in the forest adventure world Klopeinersee

Virtual adventures for the whole family

YULLBE GO is a special highlight that will particularly delight birthday children and their guests. This innovative virtual reality attraction offers a unique experience for the whole family. Whether it's "Walking in Wonderland", "Europapark" or "Space Agent Alpha" - here you can immerse yourself in fascinating worlds and experience adventures that seem as real as if you were right in the middle of them. State-of-the-art technology ensures an impressive and interactive play experience that captivates children and adults alike. You can find out what else the Forest Adventure World Klopeiner See has to offer on the official website.

