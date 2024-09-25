Vorteilswelt
After horror crash

“Major milestone”: Franz’s comeback is getting closer

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 15:19

Almost two years after his horror crash in the USA, Austria's skiing ace Max Franz is finally well on the way to a comeback. On Instagram, he shows a video of himself skiing in Sölden. He celebrates a "major milestone".  

Franz is currently in Sölden to get back on skis regularly. Another important step on the way to his comeback almost two years after his terrible training crash in Colorado. "Summary after 2 days of skiing in Sölden - I'm super happy that skiing is possible again without any pain," Franz says on Instagram.

After a long period of suffering, the speed specialist finally seems to be getting his pain under control and regaining the joy of skiing. This can also be seen in a video on Instagram, in which the 35-year-old completes a training run. "I've reached another big milestone," says Franz euphorically. 

Good news for all ski fans, which raises hopes of an imminent return to the ski circus. However, the 35-year-old doesn't want to force anything, rather it is now a matter of remaining patient. And yet he emphasizes: "It's a lot of fun and I hope that many more days of skiing will follow in the near future." 

Horrific fall and many setbacks
Franz broke both lower legs in his fall. The nerve was 80 percent severed, the tissue severely damaged and the surgical scars are reportedly 114.5 centimetres long. In the meantime, 19 screws were stuck in his feet.

Franz has often had to revise his goals since the stroke of fate. The 35-year-old was in a wheelchair for a long time and first had to learn to walk again. However, the Carinthian never wanted to give up and so he fought his way back step by step. Now he can really enjoy the training days in Sölden again. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
