TSV Hartberg v WSG Tirol, live from 18:30

Schmid to bring success
Manfred Schmid is expected to turn things around at TSV Hartberg despite only a short familiarization phase with the team. After five games, the East Styrians are still bottom of the table in the Bundesliga, but the upcoming home double could significantly improve the situation. On Thursday (18:30), WSG Tirol will play Hartberg in the supplementary match of the sixth round, while Altach will visit Styria on Sunday.
Schmid was introduced as Markus Schopp's successor on Sunday evening. The Viennese takes over an "intact, motivated team" in Hartberg, as he emphasized. The possession soccer he prefers was also practised in Hartberg under Schopp. Schmid is therefore hoping for quick success: the meagre haul of three points should increase in the coming days. "Time was short now. But the goal is clearly to win the two upcoming home games."
Intensive days and weeks
Under interim coach Markus Karner, Jürgen Heil and Co. only narrowly missed out on three points at the weekend. In the 2-2 draw in Klagenfurt, the Carinthians only equalized with a penalty deep into stoppage time. Schmid, who had long been touted as the new TSV coach, was an observer. In addition to the three training sessions leading up to his debut, he was also involved in many discussions.
"The team has good, strong leaders combined with young talent," said the 53-year-old, seeing potential. Against WSG, individual class will be in demand above all. The Tyroleans defended heroically in the 0-0 draw against Salzburg. "They're a very stable team, it won't be easy against them," said Schmid. In addition to Elias Havel, who is still out injured, he will also have to do without Aaron Sky Schwarz, who is ill.
The Watten team is currently on tour. After Hartberg, the next stop is Wolfsberg next Sunday, so the team and coaches are staying in south-eastern Austria. Coach Philipp Semlic wants to react flexibly to the changes on the Hartberg touchline. "He has made his mark with Austria Vienna and the WAC. You already know roughly what's coming," said Semlic about Schmid.
But the focus is on his team anyway. WSG want to counter Hartberg's individual qualities as a collective. "The results don't reflect their performance level. That makes it difficult for us. But we also did it against Salzburg as a team. That's what tomorrow will be about," said Semlic. Wattens are currently in tenth place in the table with five points from six games. It is still important to get the "basics" on the pitch, said Semlic. "Otherwise we have no chance in the league."
