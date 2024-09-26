TSV Hartberg v WSG Tirol, live from 18:30

But the focus is on his team anyway. WSG want to counter Hartberg's individual qualities as a collective. "The results don't reflect their performance level. That makes it difficult for us. But we also did it against Salzburg as a team. That's what tomorrow will be about," said Semlic. Wattens are currently in tenth place in the table with five points from six games. It is still important to get the "basics" on the pitch, said Semlic. "Otherwise we have no chance in the league."