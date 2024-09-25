Three men charged
Charges brought in the Schumacher blackmail case
The public prosecutor's office in Wuppertal has brought charges against three men in the case of attempted blackmail against the family of former Formula 1 racing driver Michael Schumacher. This was announced by the authorities in Wuppertal. A former security employee of the family is said to have made private recordings available for the blackmail. Another man is said to have carried out the blackmail attempt with his son.
The alleged perpetrators are said to have made several calls in an attempt to extort 15 million euros from the Schumacher family - otherwise they would publish data on the darknet. The material used for the crime was allegedly obtained by a man who had worked as a security service provider for the Schumacher family in the past and was also responsible for digitizing private photos. A large number of other items of evidence such as hard disks, USB sticks and cell phones were seized during his arrest.
Record Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher was seriously injured in a skiing accident at the end of 2013. He has not appeared in public since then.
Not the first attempt
The investigation was initiated following a tip-off from Swiss law enforcement authorities. According to the investigators, "technical measures" finally made it clear that the suspected blackmailers were operating from Wuppertal.
This is not the first attempt to blackmail the family of the former racing driver. In 2017, the Reutlingen District Court in Baden-Württemberg sentenced a 25-year-old man for attempting to blackmail Schumacher's wife Corinna Schumacher for 900,000 euros. He had threatened that otherwise something would happen to the children. The man was sentenced to a suspended sentence of 21 months. He had given his real account number in an email to Corinna Schumacher at the time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.