Charges brought in the Schumacher blackmail case

The alleged perpetrators are said to have made several calls in an attempt to extort 15 million euros from the Schumacher family - otherwise they would publish data on the darknet. The material used for the crime was allegedly obtained by a man who had worked as a security service provider for the Schumacher family in the past and was also responsible for digitizing private photos. A large number of other items of evidence such as hard disks, USB sticks and cell phones were seized during his arrest.