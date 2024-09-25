178,000 visitors
Rupertikirtag attracted the crowds again this year
Five days of Kirtag hustle and bustle have come to an end: the weather played well with the organizers and attracted 178,000 visitors. The Old Town Association is extremely satisfied. The rescue services and police also gave a positive assessment.
The market flag is gone, the showmen have said "Farewell", the rides have moved on: the Rupertikirtag is over. 120 attractions, 16 rides - from the ghost train to the chain carousel - 65 events and 40 food stalls attracted 178,000 visitors to the city over the five days. Even though the public transport system was filled to bursting point, the five-day free SVV offer also proved to be a success, but the overcrowded buses and trains mean that it really needs to be expanded.
The Altstadtverband sums up the introduction of the deposit system positively. Although guests had to dig deeper into their pockets for drinks and food than in previous years, the 5 euro deposit for jugs and glasses and 1 euro for PET bottles was recovered.
There were no major incidents, according to the police, who said: "The Rupertikirtag was very peaceful this year, nothing worth reporting happened." The rescue services also summed things up positively: "In five days, we treated and transported six people with minor injuries, such as abrasions after a fall or circulatory problems."
