Rupertikirtag attracted the crowds again this year

The market flag is gone, the showmen have said "Farewell", the rides have moved on: the Rupertikirtag is over. 120 attractions, 16 rides - from the ghost train to the chain carousel - 65 events and 40 food stalls attracted 178,000 visitors to the city over the five days. Even though the public transport system was filled to bursting point, the five-day free SVV offer also proved to be a success, but the overcrowded buses and trains mean that it really needs to be expanded.