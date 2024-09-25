Lena (13) wants to hit the charts with her song

"Of course, a full album would also be the goal at some point, but it will take a bit of time," Schilchegger chats about her future plans. She wants to perform live as often as possible in the coming year. She is currently planning dates that she can attend alongside her time at school. "I definitely want to be a singer! I haven't thought about anything else yet. But I still have a bit of time," says the 13-year-old.