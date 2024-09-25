Single "Bergherz"
Lena (13) wants to hit the charts with her song
Melissa Naschenweng's dad and Chris Steger's songwriter are supporting the young Salzburg native in realizing her dream.
"I'm a huge fan of Melissa Naschenweng. I really wanted to be on stage like her," Lena Schilchegger (13) tells the Krone. The schoolgirl took her fate into her own hands: she contacted Andreas Müllmann, dad and manager of pop star Melissa Naschenweng.
"He was very supportive right from the start and recently said to me: 'If you keep going like this, you'll be a big one!' That gave me a lot of courage." The 13-year-old now regularly performs with Melissa's dad and his band.
With so much talent, her first single was naturally not long in coming. "Bergherz" is the name of the song, which was clicked thousands of times within the first week of its release. Wearing a pink dirndl, Lena sings about her Salzburg home in all its forms and facets in the song - from the clear mountain air, to the different seasons, to the breathtaking views of the peaks.
The song was written by none other than Sepp Gappmaier. He, in turn, regularly ensures top placings in the charts alongside Austropop star Chris Steger as producer and guitarist.
"Of course, a full album would also be the goal at some point, but it will take a bit of time," Schilchegger chats about her future plans. She wants to perform live as often as possible in the coming year. She is currently planning dates that she can attend alongside her time at school. "I definitely want to be a singer! I haven't thought about anything else yet. But I still have a bit of time," says the 13-year-old.
