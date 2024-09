63-year-old died after an accident on the Westautobahn

At 3.48 p.m. on Tuesday, a 56-year-old German was driving his road train on the A1, Ansfelden municipal area, in the first of three lanes coming from St. Pölten in the direction of Salzburg. A 63-year-old man from the district of Kirchdorf was driving his car in the second lane, overtook the road train and, for unknown reasons, drove across the right-hand lane onto the emergency lane, where he collided with the side of the road train after a short drive.