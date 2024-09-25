"Face of the future"
Secret meeting! Bayern bosses go on the offensive
Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund recently met with Jamal Musiala and his management to discuss a future together in Munich. The record champions' line is clear: Musiala is to become the face of the future!
As reported by "Sport Bild", the Bayern bosses and Musiala's side met in a Munich restaurant a few days ago to start talks about a possible contract extension. The exclusive group finally retreated to a back room for the meeting.
The Munich side emphasized that they absolutely want to keep the 21-year-old at the club and that he should become the face of the future. In addition to his sporting achievements, Musiala has also become an important economic factor. He is particularly popular with fans in Asia, South America and the USA.
Will his salary double?
Bayern currently have plenty of arguments for extending his contract, which expires in 2026. Musiala feels at home in Munich and has a good relationship with coach Vincent Kompany. The record champions have also made a strong start to the new season, underlining their desire to compete for all titles again in the future.
However, the sticking point in the negotiations is likely to be his salary. The German international currently earns around nine million euros. This sum will have to be increased significantly in the new contract - probably to around 20 million if the club wants to keep up with the international competition.
