Started planning
Kate feels strong enough for Christmas concert
Princess Kate, Princess of Wales, is preparing to host her annual Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey again this year, despite facing major health challenges.
The 42-year-old princess recently completed her chemotherapy treatment, as she announced in a moving statement earlier this month, and is now proving strong enough to continue planning her beloved Christmas service.
"Meeting at Windsor Castle"
On Tuesday, she held a private meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming event. An entry in the court circular confirmed: "The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron of the Prince and Princess of Wales's Royal Foundation, held a meeting at Windsor Castle this morning."
It is believed that Kate used this meeting to discuss with her team and representatives of the Royal Foundation the details for the Christmas service, which will take place at Westminster Abbey in December. She had already been actively involved in a meeting about her early childhood work last week.
Already a tradition
This year will be the fourth time Princess Kate has hosted the festive concert. Last year, she was accompanied by her husband, the Prince of Wales, and their three children. This year, the concert will also be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve, making it a firm fixture in the royal calendar and a cherished tradition in the royal family.
Impressive piano interlude
Kate first caused a stir in 2021 when she launched the Christmas concert. That year, she surprised the audience with an impressive piano performance as she accompanied Tom Walker on his song 'For Those Who Can't Be Here' - a musical side that she later demonstrated at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.
As Kate continues to look after her health, she is planning a reduced work schedule until the end of the year. In addition to her private meetings, she is expected to make a few select public appearances as she gradually resumes her royal duties.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
