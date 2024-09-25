End probably decided
Ricciardo emotional: “What am I still fighting for?”
Even if it is not yet official, Daniel Ricciardo has probably contested his last Formula 1 race in Singapore and has now shown himself to be correspondingly emotional. The Racing Bulls driver explained that it was no fun for him just to be on the starting grid. "What else am I fighting for?" asks the Australian, yet he is still proud.
"I've always said: I don't just want to be a guy who stands here on the grid and fights for a point every now and then," explains Ricciardo after the race in Singapore, which was probably the last of his Formula 1 career. Although it has not yet been officially announced, it is already clear that the Australian will be replaced by Liam Lawson.
The reason for this, in addition to the 35-year-old's rather poor performance to date, is a clause in the Red Bull youngster's contract, according to which Lawson can leave the organization if he does not get a permanent cockpit for 2025 by the end of September. That is why the 22-year-old is now wanted as a replacement for Ricciardo.
No new start in Formula 1
The Australian takes it sportingly and emphasizes: "This year I wanted to try to be good enough to drive for Red Bull again and fight for victories again and see if I still have it in me. But that plan didn't work out." That's why he is now asking himself what else should keep him in the premier class: "What else am I fighting for here? What else fulfills me? I've been a young driver myself, and there comes a point when I don't just want to take up space."
Strong words from the experienced driver, who also rules out a comeback. In 2023, his replacement role "made sense", but not anymore. "I'm not going to restart my career. I'm 35 years old and I've still shown the speed I've had over the years. But it's obvious that it was more difficult for me to show it every weekend," says the Australian, drawing a personal line.
This makes it easier to say goodbye
Ricciardo is proud of his career, but is still emotional. "Of course I tried to become world champion. I tried to become the best at something in the world. I think that's a big task that we ask of ourselves, and obviously some people achieve it and others don't," he concludes.
He is thoroughly satisfied with his performance: "There is no sadness or sense of regret or what could have been. I think I did my best," says Ricciardo. The current situation makes his farewell easier: "When you have experienced the feeling of winning, you can't fight for tenth places forever," concludes the 35-year-old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.