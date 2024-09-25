Ricciardo emotional: “What am I still fighting for?”

No new start in Formula 1

The Australian takes it sportingly and emphasizes: "This year I wanted to try to be good enough to drive for Red Bull again and fight for victories again and see if I still have it in me. But that plan didn't work out." That's why he is now asking himself what else should keep him in the premier class: "What else am I fighting for here? What else fulfills me? I've been a young driver myself, and there comes a point when I don't just want to take up space."